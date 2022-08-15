Voyager 2021 media awards
Politics

Simon Wilson: The backlash against better streets

7 minutes to read
Transport Minister Michael Wood announcing the Reshaping Streets proposals. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Simon Wilson
By
Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

OPINION:

Is it malicious or is it just ignorant? Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced plans to improve the consultation process for changes to the way we use our streets, but the response has been

