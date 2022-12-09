Voyager 2022 media awards
Simon Wilson: Is this the end of tunnelled light rail and the start of moving the port?

Simon Wilson
5 mins to read
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, who's been eyeballing Transport Minister Michael Wood, apparently very effectively. Photo / Alex Burton

OPINION

When it comes to transport, the Wayne Brown death stare seems to be working.

The Auckland mayor has been in discussions with Transport Minister Michael Wood and the outcome is quite remarkable.

Today’s announcement

