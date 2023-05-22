Voyager 2022 media awards
Climate change: Simon Wilson - Christopher Luxon gets it right and terribly wrong on NZ Steel deal

Simon Wilson
By
7 mins to read
Climate Change Minister James Shaw told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking the project with NZ Steel was important to slash NZ's emissions. Video / Newstalk ZB

OPINION

Christopher Luxon is right! He says Government should not be paying multinational corporates to reduce their carbon emissions when they’re perfectly capable of doing it themselves.

But Luxon is also ridiculously wrong.

