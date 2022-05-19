Voyager 2021 media awards
Politics

Simon Wilson: Budget 2022 and the ridiculous 'squeezed middle'

5 minutes to read
Political Reporter Thomas Coughlan talks to Finance Minister Grant Robertson about today's budget. Video / NZ Herald

Simon Wilson
By
Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

OPINION

Easier access to loans for first-home buyers, a new small-business growth fund, massive new spending in both health and education, Pharmac's biggest jump in funds ever, an extension of the cuts to petrol prices

