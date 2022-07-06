Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
PoliticsUpdated

Shane Te Pou: Christopher Luxon has shown what kind of Prime Minister he would be

5 minutes to read
National leader Christopher Luxon tried to brush away concerns arising from the US Supreme Court's repudiation of Roe v Wade. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon tried to brush away concerns arising from the US Supreme Court's repudiation of Roe v Wade. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By Shane Te Pou

OPINION:

Watching the week-long effort by National Party leader Christopher Luxon to extricate himself from the abortion debate was instructive in several respects. First of all, I was struck by the latitude Luxon was granted

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.