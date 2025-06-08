Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Seymour on Māori funding: Need over race in Government policy shift

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
17 mins to read

David Seymour explains why he supports Māori charter schools but opposes a Māori Health Authority. Video / NZ Herald
Audrey Young
Opinion by Audrey Young
Audrey Young, Senior Political Correspondent at the New Zealand Herald based at Parliament, specialises in writing about politics and power.
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • The Government issued new directives on targeted funding last year.
  • The focus was to be on need, not race.
  • Labour says the two are very often the same thing.

David Seymour was very grumpy on Budget day, as is obvious from that much-repeated video clip in which he says, “thank-you very much for your questions, including the racist ones.”

The Act leader had been talking to reporters after the Budget and had objected

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics