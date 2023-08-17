Napier MP Stuart Nash is giving his final speech in Parliament ahead of his resignation from politics. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Napier MP Stuart Nash is giving his final speech in Parliament ahead of his resignation from politics. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour’s Napier MP Stuart Nash wants politicians to be able to call out judges if they are “ignoring the very clear guidance” Parliament sends them, echoing an issue that set him on the path to being sacked as a minister.

In giving his final speech as an MP before he retires from politics, Nash also thanked “a group of exceptional mates” for their financial support of his campaigns. It was Nash’s communication with donors that was the final straw for Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who kicked Nash out of Cabinet and stripped him of his ministerial portfolios in March.

Nash, addressing the House in an entertaining speech, used much of his time to thank family and friends, including former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, current Finance Minister Grant Robertson and other Labour ministers Kelvin Davis, Peeni Henare and Barbara Edmonds.

Speaking about Davis, emotion caught in Nash’s throat as he spoke of the “great times, wicked conversations and a lot of laughs over the years”.

After 15 years in Parliament, Nash exited after controversy earlier this year which was sparked by a Newstalk ZB interview during which he criticised a judge’s sentencing and referenced a prior conversation with his “mate” the Police Commissioner to ask “surely you are going to appeal?”

Nash, who held the police portfolio, then sent a message to the judiciary, saying judges need to “read the room” on crime.

“Society is sick to death of these gang members creating havoc and we want it to be dealt with appropriately, but unfortunately police don’t determine what happens to them once they get in court.”

His view was criticised by legal experts, who said it was unfair to attack judges publicly as they could not answer back and preserving the independence of judges was essential.

Nash today said he believed it was a minister’s right to comment on a judge’s decision that concerned legislation they were involved in.

“Judges need to be as accountable for their performance and decisions as MPs.

“Of course, as a legislator, I understand the principle of judicial independence – but as a legislator, when I occasionally see members of the judiciary seemingly ignoring the very clear guidance Parliament’s legislation has sent to both them and our communities, then I think as an elected representative, I have earned the right to call them out.”

He also made a veiled comment on what he considered to be his limited influence on police operational decisions when he cited his failed efforts to close the Taradale police station.

“... Taradale remains open to this day. Just to prove that my ability to influence police operational decisions, no matter what my seniority, or where I sit in the hierarchy, has always been pretty much zero.”

Nash’s comments to Newstalk ZB led to Hipkins putting the Napier MP on a final warning. Nash also resigned as police minister but kept other Cabinet portfolios.

However, that changed when it was revealed Nash had sent an email in 2020 to donors Troy Bowker and Greg Loveridge with details of Cabinet discussions and noting Nash’s personal disagreements with ministerial colleagues concerning a commercial rent relief package.

The Cabinet Manual, which governs the conduct of ministers, states “discussion at Cabinet and Cabinet committee meetings is informal and confidential” and members are bound by collective responsibility and must not detail who took what position on an issue.

Bowker had donated $10,000 to Nash for the 2020 campaign, Loveridge had donated $5000 via a company, GRL Holdings.

Nash mentioned both Bowker and Loveridge in his speech, alongside others who had supported his political campaigns.

“The truth is, you can’t run, let alone win, a political campaign without money. And I have been extremely fortunate to have a group of exceptional mates who have simply supported their mate.

“Notably, Ned Kelly and Troy Bowker were very generous over this time and without their help the team wouldn’t have achieved what we did during that campaign.

“But also great mates and life-long friends like Phil McCaw, Marty Verry, Greg Loveridge, Bob Jones have funded me campaign after campaign – I thank you for supporting me and my aspirations and am forever grateful.”

Alongside his support for more judicial accountability, Nash also decried the “growing acceptance of mediocrity” as a “disease that has crept into society in a way that is highly counter-productive”.

“We need to banish the belief that it’s not about winning – but rather it’s about participation – that’s just bulls***.

“We must instil a passion and pride in all New Zealanders - starting in the classroom, teachers and students - based on the principles and objectives of excellence and success.”

He noted several achievements during his time in Parliament, including firearms reform, cameras on fishing boats and legalising drug testing, as well as work done during the Christchurch terror attack and the White Island eruption during his time with the police portfolio.

Nash said he would be returning to corporate life and was looking forward to working for an “organisation whose culture embraces excellence and whose values of are totally aligned with mine”.

Labour Dunedin MP David Clark also gave his final speech following Nash.

The former Health Minister resigned in 2020 soon after the Covid-19 pandemic began for breaking lockdown rules - which he pointed to partly in jest.

“By June 2020 – thanks to the team of 5 million, the doctors, the nurses, the allied health workforce, and MIQ – we had eliminated Covid from NZ. And then I resigned.”

He went on to warn of threats to New Zealand’s democracy, citing “fringe parties” that had outspent the Labour at several elections but had so far failed to get a seat in Parliament.

“The public has proven sceptical of the influence of money in our political system to date.

“We must continue to design donations laws to promote civic engagement, but guard against foreign influence.”

