Rugs, perfume, couture: What PM and other MPs declared

Which Member of Parliament has declared an interest in a research group dedicated to the resurrection of the Moa, Jurassic Park-style? Photo / Mark Mitchell

MPs have lifted the lid on ... themselves with their annual disclosure of how many homes they own, gifts they have received, and any other financial interests they may have.

One MP even declared an interest in a research group dedicated to the resurrection of the Moa, Jurassic Park-style.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has not declared any further property interests from last year - she still owns her single home in Sandringham, Auckland.

As in previous years, Ardern declared gifts and loans of clothing from well-known New Zealand designers. She was given three garments by Emilia Wickstead, as well as loans from Juliette Hogan and Zoe and Morgan.

She was also given a Christmas gift basket by the Embassy of Cuba.

National leader Christopher Luxon continues to be one of the most propertied MPs in Parliament. He owns two residential properties in Auckland, one in Wellington and four investment properties in Auckland.

He did not declare any mortgage, suggesting those properties are owned outright.

Luxon declared no gifts in the register, which was current as of January 31, 2022, when he had been leader for two months.

Several MPs declared interesting gifts. Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta declared a "Hajj Box and Al-Jazeera Perfumes gift box" from the Government of Qatar.

Her Labour caucus colleague Ingrid Leary as also the recipient of gifts from abroad. She received a Pakistani office rug from Ashraf Janjua, the high commissioner from Pakistan.

Perhaps betraying the age of the current Parliament, three MPs have declared themselves in debt to the Government they want to be a part of.

Poor James McDowall of Act, and Labour's Naisi Chen, and Gurav Sharma declared they have outstanding student loans to IRD. Last Parliament, only Labour's Kieran McAnulty had a student loan.

Our MPs have been dabbling in the media. National's Paul Goldsmith, Simon Bridges (since retired), and Judith Collins all declared revenue from their book publishing endeavours, as did the Greens' Golriz Ghahraman and Labour's Duncan Webb.

Bridges also declared the income he received from appearing on Paula Bennett's TV show, Give us a Clue.

Bridges donated that to the Homes of Hope charity.

Labour's Tamati Coffey also appeared on Give us a Clue, but he appears not to have donated his fee.

Labour's Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki declared a free vehicle service she got from Mahindra in Papatoetoe.

Which MP declared an interest in reviving the Moa? That would be Speaker Trevor Mallard who sits on The Moa Revival Project Advisory Board, and has done for some time.