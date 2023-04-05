Reserve Bank hikes Official Cash Rate to 5.25%, the warning cops have for Easter travellers and Jacinda Ardern signs out with tearful valedictory in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Government is pumping another $26 million into RNZ as part of a new public media strategy unveiled today replacing the failed bid to merge the radio network with TVNZ.

In February, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins pulled the plug on the new entity Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media, which was to cost close to $370m over four years, as part of his policy bonfire, or “reprioritisation”, as he called it.

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage had set aside about $44 million to spend on the public media merger, of which just under $19m had already been spent.

Hipkins said at the time the remaining funding would be put towards RNZ and NZ On Air.

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson announced today RNZ would receive an extra $25.7m a year, including $12m for current services, $12m for a new digital platform and $1.7m for AM Transmission, which is related to emergency coverage.

NZ On Air will also receive a $10m increase for 2023/24 to focus on reaching new audiences.

Jackson said the new approach meant $364.7m over four years would be saved compared to merging RNZ and TVNZ.

“We must ensure that New Zealand can meet cost of living issues and support the cyclone recovery, while also delivering world class public media for all of Aotearoa.

“We have listened to New Zealanders and now is not the right time to restructure our public media.

“However, the changing media landscape, increased competition, changing audience demands, and declining revenue pressures facing our public media are not going away.”

Jackson said over the next four years Labour had committed to spending $117.8m.

This includes ensuring there is access to Civil Defence lifeline emergency communications and support to NZ On Air to strengthen collaborative public broadcasting.

Jackson said the funding increase for RNZ meant it would be sustainable for the future.

“This investment will strengthen news and current affairs coverage through a free multi-media digital platform to reach new audiences, expand regional coverage to be truly national, establish a new initiative to prioritise Māori and Pacific content and support RNZ to deliver Civil Defence lifeline emergency communications.

“The funding will support the creation of high-quality content that better represents and connects with audiences such as Māori, Pasifika, Asian, disabled people and our rangatahi and tamariki.

“It is vital that all New Zealanders are seeing and hearing themselves in our public media.”

The $1.7m per year for AM frequency will ensure RNZ continues as a critical lifeline utility in Civil Defence emergencies, Jackson said.

“As we have seen over the past few years, and in particular during the recent severe weather events, RNZ is a crucial lifeline utility in Civil Defence emergencies and is one of the places New Zealanders can turn to for reliable, up-to-date, accurate, and emergency information.”