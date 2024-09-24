Resources and Regional Development Minister Jones, one of the biggest proponents of the fast-track legislation, called the demonstration “disgusting” at Parliament on Tuesday.

“These Greenpeace, blood-sucking vermin. They have no right to go to the mining offices, frighten the staff.

“If they want to chain themselves anywhere, come to my office, this is a political issue. If anything, it has turbocharged my desire to go even stronger on the fast track.”

NZ First's Regional Development Minister Shane Jones is unhappy that Greenpeace protested against proposed seabed mining. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The fast-track legislation has been controversial, particularly for how it initially concentrated significant power within the hands of three ministers. Final decision-making powers will now not sit with ministers, but an expert panel. Critics have also said it doesn’t give enough weight to environmental considerations.

Court, Act’s energy and resources spokesman, said Greenpeace was “stopping people who support New Zealand’s mining industry [and] who will help us get critical minerals out of the ground”.

“We believe Kiwis should have a right to have a job in mining and make better lives for themselves.”

He said he believed in the right to protest, but not to stop people going about their business.

“They’re not interested in dealing with the real environmental issues. They just want to stop Kiwis mining anywhere and everywhere. Frankly, that is anti-progress and anti-humanity.”

The Greens’ co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick said the activists were “making their point well-known”.

“It is so critical that we have government action that meets the scale of the climate crisis.”

In the House, she asked questions of the Prime Minister about fast-track, including whether the legislation would enable more coal mining.

He didn’t directly answer the question, saying the legislation would enable the Government to “grow our economy”.

In August, RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop said that of 384 projects which had applied to be part of the process at the time, 21, or 5%, were mining.

