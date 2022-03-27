Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there is no need for China to station military vessels near the Solomon Islands, following revelations the Solomons are negotiating a security deal with China.

"We do see this as gravely concerning."

Ardern told RNZ last year the Government had been in discussions with the Solomons about China's presence and had expressed concerns about the direction they were taking.

"These are sovereign nations who are of course absolutely entitled to pursue their own security arrangements," she said.

"But the Pacific region needed to come together and look at where there were gaps and how they could be filled, so it didn't need to look beyond the Pacific family."

She challenged Winston Peters' implying that the moves by the Solomons were new.

The change in direction had happened in 2019 when Peters was foreign minister, she said.

Sixty per cent of New Zealand's aid funding goes to the Pacific.

Peters has also criticised the Government for not travelling to the Pacific Islands but that was due to respecting countries closing their borders, she said.

It wasn't fair to say New Zealand's contribution was being outstripped by other countries, she said.

NZ 'neglecting' Pacific as Solomons set to allow China warships - Winston Peters

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters has accused the Government of neglecting the Pacific and says his successor should have visited the region sooner.

The New Zealand First leader's comments follow revelations the Solomon Islands is negotiating a security deal with China. Under the terms of a leaked draft agreement, Beijing could be allowed to base warships less than 2000km off Australia's east coast.

Speaking to RNZ, Peters said the development was cause for serious concern.

"What is its purpose? And why is it needed? There is no military threat in the Pacific ... so what would be the purpose of a security arrangement?"

Winston Peters says the security arrangement between China and the Solomon Islands is serious cause for concern. Photo / George Heard, File

Peters said New Zealand, Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom had failed the Pacific for decades and he hoped the chickens were not coming home to roost.

The "Pacific Reset" - which Peters launched in 2018 - went some way to turning relationships around, but the current Government had not kept up the tempo required, he said.

"We needed to intensify our interests.

"There are a lot of excuses that will be given - like the advent of Covid and economic circumstances - but the reality is that ... we should have accelerated, not backed off."

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo / Thomas Peter, Pool via AP

Nanaia Mahuta took over as Foreign Minister after the 2020 election, and late last year pledged to build on the "reset" strategy and shift to a focus on "resilience".

Mahuta, however, has yet to visit any Pacific countries, aside from Australia, with Covid-19 hampering travel. She is scheduled to make her first trip this week to Fiji.

Peters told RNZ that was not good enough.

"Frankly, that's not enough time or frequency to validate whatever the Government is trying to do. You've got to try harder than that. Much harder."

RNZ has approached Mahuta for comment, but she has yet to respond.

National Party foreign affairs spokesman Gerry Brownlee acknowledged the constraints of Covid-19 restrictions but said the Pacific should have been Mahuta's "first port-of-call" as minister.

"They are the countries that have the closest relationship with us and look to us in many ways for a kind of leadership.

"If we want them to be in the same space as us in the international forum, then of course we should have shown them that respect much sooner."

Brownlee, however, pushed back against the suggestion New Zealand had neglected the Pacific, saying it had a "very significant" foreign aid budget.

"When you've got a very big emerging power in China ... their ability to buy influence with the chequebook, and in this case, foothold potentially, is so much greater than we could ever compete with."

Brownlee said the potential security deal was "a concern" but, ultimately, Solomon Islands was a "sovereign government".

