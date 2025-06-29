Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is due to speak on the latest swathe of laws cracking down on “weak” sentences, as the Government continues its “tough on crime” approach.

Yesterday, it was revealed that the Government is introducing longer prison sentences for people who assault prison officers or on-duty first responders such as paramedics and firefighters.

The proposals create a new, specific offence for assaults on first responders.

Luxon is expected to field questions on these changes on Newstalk ZB with Mike Hosking at 7.35am and with Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW at 8am.

Luxon returned to the country on Friday after 12 days on the road where he visited Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in China before attending the Nato summit in the Hague.

What are the new sentencing laws?

Yesterday, the Government’s harsher sentencing rules began, which include capping the maximum discount judges can apply and preventing repeat discounts for youth and remorse.

The Government is also expected to announce more changes to justice legislation this coming week. The Herald understands one announcement has been proposed by the Ministerial Advisory Group for Retail Crime.

The group was established in July 2024, to address the rising issue of retail crime, particularly focusing on strengthening citizen’s arrest powers and use-of-force options for retailers and the public. The group is chaired by Sunny Kaushal.

It comes amid the proposed new laws for prison sentences for people who assault prison officers or on-duty first responders, such as paramedics and firefighters, which include:

Assaulting a first responder or prison officer to have a maximum sentence of three years’ imprisonment. This expands an existing provision on assaulting police to cover all first responders and prison officers.

This expands an existing provision on assaulting police to cover all first responders and prison officers. Assaulting a first responder or prison officer with intent to injure will have a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment . This is a two-year increase in penalty from the standard offence.

. This is a two-year increase in penalty from the standard offence. Injuring a first responder or prison officer with intent to injure will have a maximum sentence of seven years’ imprisonment and will be added to Three Strikes. This is also a two-year increase in penalty from the standard offence.

The sentencing changes that came into effect yesterday include capping the maximum discount a judge can apply at 40% with some exceptions.

Repeat discounts for youth (18 to 25) and remorse are gone, which Goldsmith said had allowed for “lenient sentences”. They are only available once and not for further offending.

A new aggravating factor has been introduced for offences against sole-charge workers and those whose homes and businesses are interconnected. This targets crimes that take place at a corner dairy, for example. This was part of the National-Act coalition agreement.

The use of cumulative sentencing for offences committed while on bail, in custody or on parole will be encouraged “to denounce behaviour that indicates a disregard for the criminal justice system”. This was part of the National-NZ First coalition agreement.

A “sliding scale” for early guilty pleas has been implemented with a maximum discount of 25%, reduced to a maximum of 5% for a guilty plea entered during the trial. Goldsmith said this would prevent undue discounts for late-stage guilty pleas and avoid unnecessary trials that are costly and stressful for victims.