Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says he’s seen enough evidence to prove the use of sanctions should be ramped up to get more people off the benefit.

Labour and the Greens argue the opposite, echoing findings from a group of experts who deemed sanctions to be “problematic” and ineffective at getting beneficiaries into work.

It comes as Luxon looks to make good on a promise he made in his State of the Nation speech on Sunday that the “free ride” was over for beneficiaries who were taking advantage of the welfare system.

Luxon and Social Development Minister Louise Upston announced a return to a more strict regime of sanctions for those on the unemployment benefit. A sanction means someone’s benefit gets reduced or cut if they don’t comply with certain expectations like attending job interviews or completing training.

“In 2017, 60,588 sanctions were applied to beneficiaries who did not comply with their obligations to prepare and look for work. That nose-dived to 25,329 in 2023,” Upston said.

“Over that time, people on jobseeker benefits increased by about 70,000 and about 40,000 more people have been receiving this support for a year or more.”

Attacking former Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni, Upston said the “previous minister set the tone for a lighter touch to benefit sanctions by saying they needed to be used ‘sparingly’ and as a ‘last resort’, dampening their effectiveness as an incentive to fulfil work obligations”.

Upston said she had written to the chief executive of the Ministry of Social Development “to make this Government’s view clear that we want to see all obligations and sanctions applied. If job seekers fail to attend job interviews, to complete their pre-employment tasks, or to take work that is available, then there needs to be consequences.”

She also announced that from June, the ministry will “begin work check-ins for job seekers who have been on benefit for six months, particularly young people”.

Under the existing sanctions if a person did not meet work preparation obligations without a “good and sufficient reason” their benefit would be reduced by 50 per cent for four weeks. After a second breach, that would be extended to 13 weeks for someone with dependent children, or suspended altogether if they did not have children.

‘Politics of cruelty’ - Opposition respond to welfare changes

Sepuloni, Labour’s social development spokeswoman, claimed Monday’s announcement was “unfair” and “out of touch” as she criticised Luxon for speaking down to beneficiaries by assuming jobseekers didn’t want to work.

“People deserve to be supported into meaningful, long-term employment, and sanctions will not do this.”

Green Party social development spokesman Ricardo Menéndez March said the Government was quickly building a legacy of cruelty.

“Instead of supporting people to provide for themselves and their whānau, this Government has actively sought to push people further and further into poverty.

“Now, today, we have yet another measure to penalise the poorest people. It is a symptom of the politics of cruelty that is driving this coalition’s policies and steering New Zealand backwards.”

