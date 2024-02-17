Watch: Christopher Luxon on State of the Nation, as Government considers tightening migration settings

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will speak shortly. Photo / Gregor Richardson

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will deliver his first State of the Nation address as prime minister today, setting out his vision for the year ahead.

The speech is set to begin about 10.30am, and will be livestreamed on the Herald.

Luxon will later attend the Big Gay Out in Auckland.

Sate of the nation speeches are one of the last rituals marking the beginning of the political year. In the past, leaders have used them to announce policy or signal a change in style. The Government signalled it would look at tightening migration settings today.

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford told TVNZ’s Q+A that she was getting advice from officials about changing New Zealand’s migration settings, including bringing back pre-Covid migration policies.

“There are going to be some immediate [changes, and] some longer term,” Stanford said.

She said she would wait for the review into the accredited employer work scheme to be released before announcing any changes. This review will be released in the coming weeks.

She said the Government would consider a special visa for New Zealanders with relatives in Palestine, but did not announce one.

Luxon is nearing the end of his Government’s 100-day plan, with the deadline for completing the 49 actions on the plan set to expire on March 8.

The Government moved ahead with that plan this week, repealing Labour’s Three Waters reforms and legislating changes to the way benefits are calculated, which was part of Nicola Willis’ pre-Christmas mini-Budget.

Luxon has just three weeks left to complete the plan.

It’s possible he will get a frosty reception at the Big Gay Out for his government’s stance on some LGBT issues.

Labour is turning up the heat on the issue with education spokeswoman Jan Tinetti saying this morning that the decision to remove sexual education resources and guidelines for schools would harm children.

“These resources were created to answer the call of teachers and communities for more action against bullying, violence and child abuse. Taking the axe to them will be incredibly damaging for years to come,” Tinetti said.

“The changes will discourage meaningful and respectful conversations around sexuality, consent and gender. As they stand, the guidelines are recommended by schools, teachers and experts, and have been well-received as helpful tools when it comes to talking about digital safety, and healthy relationships.

“I know I am not alone when I share my hope for our schools to be inclusive and safe places for all our students whatever their gender, race, nationality, beliefs, or sexual orientation,’ she said.















