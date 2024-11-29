Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to speak to media the day after the report from the first phase of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Covid-19 response was released.

Yesterday it was revealed the report found some vaccine requirements were “applied too broadly and remained in place for too long”.

This “caused harm to individuals and families and contributed to loss of social capital” and the consequent loss of trust may have hurt the ability to respond to future pandemics, the inquiry said.

Included among the key findings of the report was that the “use of compulsion” – including mandating various public health measures – was one of the “most controversial aspects” of the Covid-19 response.

This included the decision to put requirements around vaccines, described in the report as a “major source of tension and social division”, with “strongly held views both for and against their use”.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during his press conference with Finance Minister Nicola Willis, Parliament, Wellington, 27 November. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Earlier this week a police car crashed into the back of a Crown vehicle carrying Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis.

Officials confirmed the “minor nose-to-tail collision” happened in Wellington Wednesday afternoon.

“No one was injured. The Crown car sustained damage to the rear of the vehicle” a Department of Internal Affairs spokeswoman said.

The crash did not involve any members of the public and no injuries have been reported by passengers of either of the official vehicles.



