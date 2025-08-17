Christopher Luxon faced questions on Newstalk ZB this morning after an eventful week in which he harshly criticised Israel leader Benjamin Netanyahu publicly and registered one of his worst polls as Prime Minister.

It also comes as the previous government ministers refused to give evidence at the Covid-19 inquiry and hours out from the Cook Strait ferry Aratere making its final sailing today, days after KiwiRail paid $144 million in cancellation fees.

Luxon is also expected to field questions on his opinions of former Labour ministers refusing to give evidence in a public session as part of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Covid-19 pandemic.

A minute from the commission last week confirmed Dame Jacinda Ardern, Chris Hipkins, Grant Robertson and Dr Ayesha Verrall had refused to front up publicly.

The Herald has obtained the results of a snap poll by Curia Market Research for the Taxpayers’ Union, which showed more than half – 53% – of respondents disagreed, 28% agreed and 19% were unsure.

The Prime Minister is also expected to be quizzed about Aratere‘s final sailing, following the announcement that KiwiRail has settled with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard with a $144 million final payment following the cancellation of the Project iRex ferries.

A procurement process has been under way for new ferries to be delivered by 2029, led by the Government’s new Ferry Holdings company.

Aratere's final sailing departs from Picton this morning. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis said the forecast cost of the previous project had increased significantly by the time it was cancelled in December 2023. This was largely down to increases in the landside infrastructure costs.

“No government should be advised of billion-dollar blowouts in a major infrastructure programme upon being elected, as was the case after the 2023 general election.

“I am pleased that a more pragmatic solution is now in place that will ensure a safe, reliable Cook Strait service at an affordable price.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold talks with US President Donald Trump today in Washington after Trump dropped his push for a ceasefire in Ukraine in favour of pursuing a full peace accord.

This was a major shift - announced hours after his summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin yielded no clear breakthrough.

Luxon is yet to speak out about this shift, but said earlier this year when the Government pledged a further $16m to Ukraine that his condemnation of Russia had not diminished.