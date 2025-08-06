Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Call for Government to help Auckland as unemployment rises

RNZ
3 mins to read

Auckland recorded the highest unemployment rate of all New Zealand regions in June 2025. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Auckland recorded the highest unemployment rate of all New Zealand regions in June 2025. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Morning Report of RNZ

Auckland’s Business Chamber boss is calling on the Government to do more to stimulate the economy in the supercity, and the country, as jobless figures rise.

The latest Stats NZ data shows Auckland’s 6.1% unemployment rate for the June 2025 quarter

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save