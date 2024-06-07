Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka shake hands after a sevens game in Fiji. Photo / Adam Pearse

OPINION

It was unlikely Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s first official trip to the Pacific would come with much controversy.

The prospect of visiting Niue and Fiji is fairly straightforward for Luxon. Niue, a realm country of New Zealand, would rarely give a Kiwi PM a frosty reception, given the support New Zealand provided and the legacy left behind by the “daughter of Niue” Dame Jacinda Ardern.

Fiji presented more challenges but with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka supportive of New Zealand’s position on Aukus, it removed a primary tension which is held by some in the Pacific. As it happened, Luxon’s rugby banter seemed enough to ensure engagements were jovial.

Despite his relative inexperience on the world stage, Luxon appears to have found friends in Rabuka and Niue’s Premier Dalton Tagelagi, with similarities stretching across the personal and professional.

Throughout his time in Niue, Luxon repeatedly stated how he’d known he and Tagelagi would be “good mates”. It was New Zealand’s intention the visit showed the respect Aotearoa had for the island nation whose connection to our country many Kiwis wouldn’t know.

While the Niuean Premier didn’t characterise his relationship with Luxon in quite the same way, Tagelagi did support Luxon through the visit.

One such occasion occurred during a community lunch hosted by two of the island’s villages. Luxon had already given a speech, but when the food had been blessed and the crowd was ready to eat, the PM headed back up to the podium because he’d neglected to mention the $2 million in funding New Zealand had given to a Niuean ocean conservation outfit.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi after their official meeting. Photo / Adam Pearse

The timing lacked respect and felt a bit hollow but Tagelagi stepped up to the mic immediately after to thank Luxon for the funding and detailed its value for those gathered.

Niue’s proposed constitutional amendments, including changing Tagelagi’s title to Prime Minister, also posed a potential issue but it was explained well and had Luxon’s support.

The rapport between Luxon and Rabuka was evident from the welcome ceremony where the latter freely joked with his guest on stage, earning a tap on the arm from his Kiwi counterpart.

The pair’s rival rugby allegiances provided an avenue to lighten the mood, as well as being a useful talking point when engaging with the public.

Their political ambitions are also closely aligned. In speeches at a conference of New Zealand and Fiji businesses, both outlined their fight against “red tape” or regulation that might limit productivity.

Rabuka pitched to Kiwi businesses that Fiji was the “best bet” for investment return under his leadership, a narrative not too dissimilar from Luxon’s proclamations that New Zealand is “open for business” under the National-led Government.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon gifted Fijian PM Sitiveni Rabuka a harmonica ahead of official talks. Photo / Pool

However, Luxon’s ability to navigate Pacific politics will come under further scrutiny come August when Tonga hosts the annual Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) leaders meeting.

The situation in New Caledonia is expected to be a primary issue, given the deadly unrest that continues over France’s proposed constitutional changes for the French territory.

Forming stronger bonds with Rabuka is seen as important by New Zealand with this issue in mind due to his influence in the region.

The question of whether New Zealand will join the Aukus security pact will certainly be a relevant matter. While neither Tagelagi nor Rabuka raised specific concerns with Luxon during their talks, any change in New Zealand’s stance or that of other countries in similar positions could elevate the concerns some in the Pacific have.

The impact of the newly appointed PIF secretary general and controversial figure Baron Waqa remains to be seen. Luxon briefly met with Waqa while in Fiji but the limited discussion between the pair suggests the relationship has a long way to go.

Luxon’s first trip was a dress rehearsal. August will be when the rubber meets the road and the Prime Minister will need his wits about him if he’s to avoid the potholes.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.