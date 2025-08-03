Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is fronting the media this morning ahead of a major NCEA announcement.

He is also expected to face questions about New Zealand representatives’ imminent visit to the US to plead the country’s case in the wake of President Donald Trump’s 15% tariff hike.

The Herald understands that consultation will begin on a proposal to make changes to the qualification, with teachers, parents, the industry, and others likely to be invited to provide feedback.

Today’s proposal is thought to be significant. It will be unveiled this morning and will be live-streamed on Herald NOW after Luxon joins Ryan Bridge at 8.05am.

He will also join Mike Hosking Breakfast on Newstalk ZB at 7.35am. You can listen live below.

Earlier, Luxon said he is up for a “fundamental overhaul” of the NCEA, the National Certificate of Educational Achievement.

It’s understood that the proposal aims to make the high school qualification clearer for students, as well as parents wanting to be involved in their child’s learning. The Government also wants to ensure greater consistency in how the qualification is delivered nationwide.

At the moment, schools and students pick and choose from a wide range of disparate subjects and standards. Concerns have been raised that this means their learning often lacks direction or they don’t engage in “core” learning.

Trade Minister to fly to US to talk tariffs

Luxon is also expected to face questions ahead of Trade Minister Todd McClay’s trip to the US to plead New Zealand’s case after President Donald Trump’s 15% tariff hike.

Luxon said last week that Trump’s announcement to impose a 15% tariff base rate had been a “blunt and rather late decision” based on New Zealand’s trade surplus with the US, meaning New Zealand sold more goods to the US than it bought.

Trade Minister Todd McClay will soon fly to the US to discuss the new tariff rate. Photo / Mike Scott.

Luxon confirmed the country’s top trade diplomat, trade deputy secretary Vangelis Vitalis, would travel to the US imminently, while McClay had been invited by his US trade counterpart to visit in the coming weeks to discuss Trump’s surprise increase to New Zealand’s base tariff rate.

Other nations, including Australia and the United Kingdom, had only been given 10%, given their trade deficit with the US.

McClay, speaking to the roughly 500-person crowd in Christchurch on Saturday, said he had on Friday requested an “urgent” conversation with his US trade counterpart, Jamieson Greer.

He said the pair spoke at the weekend during which he told Greer New Zealand believed 15% was “unreasonable” and would harm some Kiwi exporters.