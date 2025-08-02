The Tongariro Crossing is one of the walks where foreign tourists will face a fee. Photo / NZME

Foreign tourists to face up to $40 charge to visit DoC walks and sites

The Tongariro Crossing is one of the walks where foreign tourists will face a fee. Photo / NZME

Foreign tourists will face a $20 to $40 charge when they visit some of the country’s most popular Department of Conservation sites and walking tracks.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced the new charge at the National Party conference in Christchurch this afternoon.

The fee would apply initially to Cathedral Cove/Te Whanganui-a-Hei, the Tongariro Crossing, the Milford Track, and Aoraki Mt Cook, where foreigners often make up 80 per cent of all visitors, according to Conservation Minister Tama Potaka.

“Tourists make a massive contribution to our economy, and no one wants that to change. But I have heard many times from friends visiting from overseas their shock that they can visit some of the most beautiful places in the world for free.

“It’s only fair that at these special locations, foreign visitors make an additional contribution of between $20 and $40 per person.”