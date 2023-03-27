The PM on comments made by Marama Davidson on Saturday, and on the Posie Parker protest. Video / NZ Herald

The PM on comments made by Marama Davidson on Saturday, and on the Posie Parker protest. Video / NZ Herald

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says New Zealand is not isolated from a “greater degree of polarisation” sweeping the globe and is open to working with all political parties to ensure politicians are safe through the election campaign.

His comments come after a week of tensions across the country sparked by the visit of British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as “Posie Parker”.

It culminated in a counter-protest at the weekend where Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson was struck down by a motorcyclist and injured.

During that rally Davidson, who is also Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence, was approached by a far-right conspiracy media organisation for comment on how the activist herself was doused in tomato juice and instances of violence.

Davidson responded rather than transgender people, the “causes of violence in this world” were “white cis men”.

“Cis” is short for cisgender, which describes people whose sex at birth aligns with their gender identity. It is the opposite of transgender.

Her comment was criticised by political components for bringing race into the conversation, while the head of the Women’s Refuge said it was “not useful”.

Davidson today walked back the comment, saying she was “still in shock” after the motorcycle accident and was not as clear as she should have been.

“I should have made clear in my comments that violence happens in every community. My intention was to affirm that trans people are deserving of support and to keep the focus on the fact that men are the main perpetrators of violence.”

On Davidson’s comments, Hipkins said it was important to consider the context. She had been hit by a motorcycle and was being “harassed” by protesters.

Hipkins said his office had been in contact with Davidson since her comments were publicised and before she issued her clarifying statement.

“I certainly don’t think it was appropriate,” Hipkins said during his post-Cabinet press conference on Monday.

Hipkins said he still felt it was the “right decision” for Immigration NZ to let Keen-Minshull into the country, stating it was a “very high bar” to deny someone entry, especially from a visa-waiver country.

Hipkins said despite some scenes of violence for the most part “New Zealanders respect one another”.

“They respect the right to disagree with one another. And they do that in a way that’s peaceful.

“I don’t think that we should judge everybody who was involved in those protests by the actions of a small group.

“I think it’s important that we allow in New Zealand free speech, and that we allow people to say things that might be unpopular. Violence shouldn’t come into it.”

Hipkins said globally there was a “greater degree of polarisation” in some parts of the community but hoped the upcoming election would be free and fair and campaigns could be conducted openly.

He said he was open to conversations with political parties about how to keep safe during campaigning.

“I think we need to go into the campaign with eyes wide open,” Hipkins said about the risks posed by a more polarised society.

Hipkins also discussed a new policy that will see more child support passed on to solo parents rather than used to offset their benefits.

He said this was estimated to help lift 14,000 children out of poverty.

It was a change recommended by the Welfare Expert Advisory Group in 2019, which said “money intended for children should not be withheld by the Government”.

This came after official statistics last week showed while child poverty had declined since Labour came in to Government in 2017, over the year to June 2022 it had stagnated.

Experts also warn it could rise in the next reporting period as the cost of living crisis kicks in.

Hipkins said there was more work for the Government to do in this area and it would continue to be a priority.