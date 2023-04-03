Chris Hipkins holds a post-Cabinet press conference. Video / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is expected to shortly announce a range of measures to address concerns raised around lobbyists and their access to politicians.

Hipkins will make the announcements from 4pm during his weekly post-Cabinet press conference, where he is also likely to face questions about former minister Stuart Nash, who today confirmed he would not run again at this year’s election.

Nash was stripped of his ministerial portfolios and kicked out of Cabinet after a series of scandals, the latest being that he sent information about Cabinet decisions to two of his donors. It was also revealed last week that Nash’s office had failed to release the information as part of an Official Information Act request.

The moves on lobbying come after a series of articles by RNZ that highlighted the close relationships between lobbyists and politicians, and how they were also used by Government departments.

The revelations included how Hipkins’ chief of staff, Andrew Kirton, was previously part of a lobbying firm that worked for alcohol companies which pushed back against a proposed container return scheme.

Hipkins previously said there was a need for “transparency and vigilance” around lobbyists and their relationships with politicians.

He said he was not ruling out taking action on the issues raised in the future.

It is understood these measures had been on his radar for some time but were pushed ahead after the reporting by RNZ.

Meanwhile, Nash today announced on social media he will retire from politics at the election in October.

Nash was sacked from Cabinet last Tuesday following the revelation he leaked confidential Cabinet information.

In a Facebook post, Nash said he had “decided to stand down from politics at this year’s election”

“Nearly six years in cabinet, nine years as the Member of Parliament for Napier and 12 years in parliament since 2008, have provided me with the most amazing opportunities to really make a difference to our country and my electorate of Napier. But it’s now time for someone else with passion and drive to step up,” he said.