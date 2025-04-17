Advertisement
Shane Jones woos and warns Chatham Islands with ‘surprise’ abattoir and kūmara bin

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones took a large delegation to the Chatham Islands on Wednesday. Photo / Cameron Pitney

  • Shane Jones visited the Chatham Islands, urging locals to apply for the $1.2 billion Regional Infrastructure Fund.
  • Jones highlighted issues like expensive electricity and unreliable shipping, impacting the Chathams’ cost of living and livestock transport.
  • He promoted a mobile abattoir proposal, emphasising urgency before funding runs out, despite local leaders’ surprise.

Not many politicians can get away with bringing their own band to introduce them on a ministerial visit.

Then again, Shane Jones is not your typical politician.

The resplendent blazers and glistening instruments of the Rātana band, who’d left Northland at 1am to make the flight, weren’t even the most

