Regional Development Minister Shane Jones is holding a regional summit on the Chatham Islands, where he wants to hear "ambitious plans". Photo / RNZ /Reece Baker

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones is holding a regional summit on the Chatham Islands, where he wants to hear "ambitious plans". Photo / RNZ /Reece Baker

By RNZ

The Regional Development Minister is taking MPs, experts and officials, business leaders, and the Rātana Band to the Chatham Islands.

Shane Jones will be leading the delegation on Wednesday for a regional summit, aiming to encourage Chatham Islands residents to apply for project funding through the Government’s Regional Infrastructure Fund.

“Energy, fishing, tourism, and alternative land use are all areas that could benefit from the connections made at the summit tomorrow, and I hope to hear some ambitious plans from the islanders,” he said.

“It is important, given the relative isolation of the islands, to take the summit to the people who live there.