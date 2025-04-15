Advertisement
Minister Shane Jones encouraging Chatham Islands residents to apply for Regional Infrastructure Fund

RNZ
Regional Development Minister Shane Jones is holding a regional summit on the Chatham Islands, where he wants to hear "ambitious plans". Photo / RNZ /Reece Baker

By RNZ

The Regional Development Minister is taking MPs, experts and officials, business leaders, and the Rātana Band to the Chatham Islands.

Shane Jones will be leading the delegation on Wednesday for a regional summit, aiming to encourage Chatham Islands residents to apply for project funding through the Government’s Regional Infrastructure Fund.

“Energy, fishing, tourism, and alternative land use are all areas that could benefit from the connections made at the summit tomorrow, and I hope to hear some ambitious plans from the islanders,” he said.

“It is important, given the relative isolation of the islands, to take the summit to the people who live there.

“The Chathams have an infrastructure deficit, and I am going there in person to share with the locals the criteria of the Regional Infrastructure Fund and how they can apply for project funding.”

More than $580 million from the $1.2 billion fund has been committed so far, particularly focused on projects for water storage, energy infrastructure, Māori economic development, growth and resilience.

Jones said he expected a big turnout from the locals at the meeting.

He has held 11 other “regional summits” around New Zealand, with more planned for Wairarapa and Kāpiti on May 9, and Otago on May 16.

– RNZ

