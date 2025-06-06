Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Polls show Government suffers minimal political damage from pay equity shock – Thomas Coughlan

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Thomas Coughlan
Opinion by Thomas Coughlan
Thomas Coughlan, Political Editor at the New Zealand Herald, loves applying a political lens to people's stories and explaining the way things like transport and finance touch our lives.
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • Minister Chris Bishop described a performance at the Aotearoa Music Awards as “crap”.
  • Musician Don McGlashan confronted Bishop at the time, telling him after his rant to “shut up”.
  • Two polls out this week showed conflicting results.

National Party frontbencher Chris Bishop never bought into the cliche that in politics “explaining is losing”.

Laudably, the minister is of the view that politicians can and should explain complicated topics to voters – and that attempting to do so isn’t always a losing trick.

Bishop got

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics