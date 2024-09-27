An emotional Police Minister Mark Mitchell teared up while remembering police officers killed on duty during a moving speech at a Police Remembrance Day service.

Mitchell, a former police officer, choked up at the start of the speech and had to pause twice before beginning again.

He told those gathered for the service that he was upset because of talking about Constable Murray Stretch, killed in Mangakino in May 1999, and Constable Matthew Hunt, who was killed in June 2020.

Mitchell has previously spoken about being called out as a dog handler on the day Stretch was killed. He had also served with Senior Constable Len Snee, who was killed in May 2009 while carrying out a routine search warrant at the home of Jan Molenaar in Napier.

After Hunt was killed by Eli Epiha at a traffic stop in 2020, Mitchell supported Hunt’s family, including throughout the trial of Epiha, and delivered a moving tribute to Hunt in Parliament. Later that year, Mitchell said it had been a “tough and sobering year” – “Matthew’s death has cut very deep. A young man on the cusp of a full and exciting life”.