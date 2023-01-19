PM Jacinda Ardern announces her shock resignation at the Labour Party caucus retreat in Napier saying she 'no longer has that bit extra in the tank'. Video / Mark Mitchell

Jacinda Ardern may be waving goodbye to leading the country but she, like other former Prime Ministers, is eligible to receive some attractive perks long after she leaves the top job.

Ardern fought back tears today as she announced she will stand down by February 7.

She, like others who’ve served more than two years as Prime Minister, is eligible to receive up to $57,000 per year in annuity.

They are offered $11,400 for each complete year the person held the office or a maximum yearly payment of $57,000, whatever is less.

As well as this, the Members of Parliament (Remuneration and Services) Act 2013 says after the former Prime Minister dies, the surviving spouse or partner of a former Prime Minister can be paid an annuity at half that yearly rate.

There are also travel perks for those who leave the office and their partners.

The Members of Parliament (Former Prime Ministers Travel Services) Determination 2017 states former Prime Ministers may be paid for scheduled travel within New Zealand if it is for the purpose of fulfilling commitments related to their role as a former Prime Minister - but not for private business purposes or employment purposes.

They can also travel by chauffeur-driven car if one is available from VIP Transport Service under the same conditions.

The former Prime Minister, and their partner, may have the use of a self-drive car.

The spouse or partner can also have their travel within New Zealand covered if it is to support the former Prime Minister in fulfilling commitments that are related to the role of former Prime Minister, or fulfill the role of spouse or partner of a former Prime Minister.

It’s previously been reported that perks for the growing number of former Prime Ministers were costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, prompting calls for the axing of their privileges.

Figures released under the Official Information Act in 2019 showed more than $3.7 million in travel perks and annuities had been paid out to former Prime Ministers, Governors-General and their surviving spouses over the previous five years.

A caucus vote will occur on Sunday for a new Labour leader - and new Prime Minister.

Grant Robertson told Ardern he would not be putting his name forward to be leader of the Labour Party.















