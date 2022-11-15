PM Jacinda Ardern meets Cambodia's PM Hun Sen at the East Asia Summit. Photo / Thomas Manch

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has done a precautionary rapid antigen test after Cambodian PM Hun Sen tested positive two days after they met.

Ardern tested negative and a spokesman said she would continue to monitor for any symptoms.

Ardern met with Sen while in Cambodia over the weekend for the East Asia Summit. As the host leader, Sen had met with a number of leaders and attended the main summit events.

It was reported that Sen had tested positive today while in Bali for the G20 Summit, forcing him to cancel his attendance at that summit - where the leaders of G20 countries have gathered.

Ardern left Cambodia for Vietnam yesterday and had a round of meetings with Vietnam’s Prime Minister and Communist Party leaders yesterday, followed by a banquet last night.

Ardern will then travel to Thailand for the Apec Summit, where she may have a meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping.

Xi did not attend the East Asia Summit - China’s Premier Li Keqiang attended instead, but Xi is at the G20 Summit where he met with US President Joe Biden yesterday. Biden had met with Sen.

There are strict Covid-19 protocols in place around Xi, including the requirement for PCR tests prior to being with him.















