Prime Minister Christopher Luxon wants the Defence Force to investigate how his and his ministers' travel could be more reliable after failures in some of the country's fleet. Photo / Marty Melville

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon wants the Defence Force to investigate how his and his ministers' travel could be more reliable after failures in some of the country's fleet. Photo / Marty Melville

The Defence Force’s Boeing 757 that has been experiencing maintenance failures has been fixed, just in time to take Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to Sydney to meet his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese.

A spokesman for Luxon confirmed the issue with the plane had been resolved and would be taking the PM and a media contingent over to Australia for the day trip tomorrow.

It comes following Luxon’s request that the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) investigates long-term solutions for his and his ministers’ international travel, following the latest in a long line of failures within the fleet, which have impacted his upcoming trip to Australia.

Luxon was also batting off claims his position on using the ageing Boeing 757s has changed, despite Labour leader Chris Hipkins accusing Luxon of having double standards after the then Opposition leader earlier this year vowed never to fly on them.

Luxon yesterday announced he would fly to Sydney tomorrow to meet Albanese and said he intended to take one of the Defence Force’s 757s, which allowed members of the media to fly with him.

The plane had recently experienced maintenance failures and as of yesterday, it was unknown whether the problem would be fixed in time. While the type of failure hadn’t been specified, it was understood it was the same issue that stopped Foreign Minister Winston Peters from using it to fly to Fiji over the weekend.

However, it had just been confirmed the plane was ready for use.

Luxon this morning said he and Defence Minister Judith Collins had last night requested the Defence Force to come back with “long-term options for proper travel”, having yesterday deemed the plane’s failures “incredibly embarrassing” for New Zealand.

“We want to be out and about in the world as we’ve talked about and it’s important that we can actually get around and actually do what we need to do,” he said.

“We want to spend a lot of time in southeast Asia and northeast Asia, we want to spend a lot of time in Australia, we want a stronger relationship with the US and we need to be able to move around the world to be able to do that.”

He said the answer wouldn’t necessarily be buying new planes, as leasing or relying on commercial flights could be appropriate.

Luxon said he expected to receive a list of options from the Defence Force within the first three months of next year.

The Defence Force's two Boeing 757s might be out of action when the Prime Minister intends to fly to Australia this week. Photo / NZME

In July, Luxon - as Opposition leader - vowed not to use the “ancient aircraft” to travel internationally if elected, following revelations former PM Chris Hipkins had to take two planes while flying to China in case the first broke down.

Luxon said at the time he would pursue commercial or chartered options if he was PM.

Hipkins, as Labour leader, said today that Luxon’s willingness to use the 757s was hypocritical.

“Again, that’s another example of Christopher Luxon setting a different standard for other people compared to the one that he sets for himself.

“We fly on the Defence Force plane for these trips because it’s actually very efficient, it’s very effective, it means that a large number of people can fly relatively cheaply and relatively conveniently.

“[Luxon] was very critical when I did that and yet now he’s proposing to do the same thing himself.”

Asked if he supported a more reliable and sustainable solution to allow travel for Prime Ministers and ministers, Hipkins cited his Government’s record replacing other planes in the Defence Force’s fleet and noted the 757s were due to be placed before the end of the decade.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.