Pro-rating sick leave would mean part-time workers would be allocated this type of leave based on how many hours or days they worked.
This approach was proposed in an exposure draft of a bill amending the Holidays Act announced by van Velden in June last year.
“Workplaces that rely on part-time workers are particularly vulnerable to unexpected staffing shortages. To explore this issue further, the exposure draft set for consultation will include a proposed approach to pro-rating sick leave, to better reflect how much an employee works,” she said in a June 2024 press release.
The draft also proposed changing how annual leave was provided, moving from an entitlement system to an accrual system.
In December, following consultation, van Velden admitted the draft bill would not solve the issues with the Holidays Act and had told officials to re-think the changes.
“Not only have I heard from submitters that further simplification is possible, but there were some who believed that what we put out for consultation was more complex and had higher compliance costs than the legislation we have now.”
She said it remained her goal to pass amendments into law before the end of the term.
Adam Pearse is the Deputy Political Editor and part of the NZ Herald’s Press Gallery team based at Parliament in Wellington. He has worked for NZME since 2018, reporting for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei and the Herald in Auckland.