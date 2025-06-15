Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

PM Christopher Luxon hints Govt will cut sick leave for part-time workers

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

PM on the conflict between Israel and Iran and his visit to China this week. Video / Herald NOW

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is suggesting the Government will soon announce Holidays Act reform that cuts sick leave entitlements for part-time workers.

It follows last year’s proposed changes to the plagued legislation that sought to help businesses the Government says are struggling with the Labour decision to double sick leave

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics