Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will front on Labour’s poor result in last night’s poll as he talks to media at the site of an Auckland public housing development.

The Newshub Reid Research poll found Labour had dipped 3.6 percentage points to 32.3 per cent, while National had bumped up 1.3 points to 36.6 per cent.

Combined with Act’s 12.1 per cent, the two right-leaning parties would get 63 seats and enough to form a majority in the 120-seat Parliament.

The Greens were up 1.5 points to 9.6 per cent. Te Pāti Māori was down 0.8 points to 2.7 per cent.

On those numbers, Labour would get 42 seats, the Green Party 12 seats and Te Pāti Māori three seats. Together this would put the left bloc on 57 seats.

NZ First, whose leader Winston Peters has ruled out working with Labour, was up 1.1 points to 4.1 per cent.

Winston Peters last year ruled out working with Labour in the next government. Photo / Alex Burton

Hipkins this morning delivered the keynote address at the Chapter Zero New Zealand breakfast before travelling to the 276-unit Te Mātāwai housing development on Greys Ave in Auckland’s CBD, which will provide 24/7 on-site support for residents.

Despite the drop in party polling, Hipkins won’t be disappointed to see he had received a 0.6-point boost to 24 per cent as preferred prime minister.

In contrast, National Party leader Christopher Luxon was down 0.5 points to 15.9 per cent.

The poll was taken between July 26 and 31, starting two days after former justice minister Kiri Allan crashed her car and resigned after being charged by police.

Newshub also asked respondents about how Hipkins had handled Allan’s resignation, with 53.5 per cent saying he handled it well and 19.5 per cent saying poorly, and 27.2 per cent saying they did not know.

The last Newshub Reid Research poll in mid-May had a Labour/Greens/Te Pāti Māori coalition reaching 61 seats - enough to form a government.

National and Act would only muster 59 seats, according to that poll. Labour was at 35.9 per cent, down 2.1 percentage points.

National was just behind on 35.3 per cent, down 1.3 points.

Act was largely unchanged on 10.8 per cent and the Greens were unchanged at 8.1 per cent.