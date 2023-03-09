Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

PM Chris Hipkins and National’s Mark Mitchell disagree on Hipkins’ ram raid record - who’s got the numbers right?

Adam Pearse
By
5 mins to read
Police were called to a ram raid at the Coronation Superette on Coronation Rd Hillcrest at 4:37 am. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police were called to a ram raid at the Coronation Superette on Coronation Rd Hillcrest at 4:37 am. Video / Hayden Woodward

OPINION:

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins made his second slip-up in Parliament this week, claiming the number of ram raids had fallen by 75 per cent during his tenure as Police Minister - a mistake that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics