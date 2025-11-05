Whanganui MP Carl Bates has been cleared of wrongdoing by a Parliamentary inquiry. Photo / Supplied

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Whanganui MP Carl Bates has been cleared of wrongdoing by a Parliamentary inquiry. Photo / Supplied

A Parliamentary inquiry into Whanganui MP Carl Bates’ declaration of financial interests has cleared him of all wrongdoing.

It also makes recommendations about addressing a loophole in Parliament’s rules for MPs, which Bates’ financial situation brought to the fore.

The Herald revealed in September that the MP had moved his interests into a trustee company shortly before facing financial declaration rules.

Labour MP Glen Bennett then wrote to the Speaker of the House “to raise a matter of privilege in respect of Carl Bates”.

Under Parliamentary rules, MPs must declare their business, property and other legal interests, “thereby providing transparency and confidence in parliamentary processes and decision making”.