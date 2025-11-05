This is managed by the Registrar of Pecuniary Interests, Sir Maarten Wevers, who concluded a Parliamentary inquiry was warranted.
Today, Wevers released his findings, which found Bates’ declaration was “compliant” with Parliament’s standing orders.
He also recommended Parliament should address the question of MP interests that are held in trusts.
“I have found that the member’s return was compliant, questions have again been raised in relation to members’ interests in trusts, and in the nature of assets held in trust for a member.
“The matter of subsidiary interests of companies in which trusts have shareholdings has also come to the fore.
“In my view, these matters may warrant further attention by the House, in a future review of the Standing Orders.”
