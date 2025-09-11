Advertisement
Premium
Updated

MP put 25 properties in family trust before facing financial declaration rules

Chris Knox
By
Data Editor and Head of Data Journalism·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Carl Bates

Trusts linked to Whanganui first-term National MP Carl Bates and his family own 25 properties, which are not disclosed on Parliament’s list of MPs’ property and financial interests.

Many of the properties are rentals in Whanganui, making Bates’ family one of the biggest private landlords in his electorate.

Bates told

