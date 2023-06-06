Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is expected to field further questions about his decision to stand Michael Wood down from the transport portfolio over failing to properly disclose shares owned in Auckland Airport.

Hipkins spoke to journalists at a post-Cabinet press conference from 4pm. He was joined by Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall, who announced that all vaping devices sold in New Zealand from August this year will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries.

The Herald today revealed Wood owned about 1530 shares in the airport, worth about $13,000 at the current share price. He is in the process of selling the shares.

Wood has owned the shares since he was a teenager, but only began declaring them in the MPs’ register of pecuniary interests - the public list of MPs’ financial interests - in January 2022.

The opposition has argued there is a conflict of interest, given he owned the shares in an airport while he was the minister responsible for the aviation sector.

About 1pm today, Hipkins said he had told Wood this morning he would be stood down from the transport portfolio “while any remaining issues around his conflicts are appropriately resolved”.

“Michael has indicated to me his intention to sell the shares in Auckland International Airport as soon as possible. I believe that is the appropriate course of action,” Hipkins said.

“He has also indicated he will work through with the Registrar of Pecuniary Interests how best to resolve the issues around his past declarations.”

Kieran McAnulty will be the acting Transport Minister.

Hipkins later told media the key issue in deciding to stand Wood down was the fact while Wood had disclosed the shares to the Cabinet Office, he said the shares would be sold.

However, as a result of an error on Wood’s part, the shares were not sold for years after they were disclosed.

“One of the challenges is that the Cabinet Office had been advised by [Wood] on a number of occasions that he has divested himself of the shares, that clearly hasn’t happened. That is quite a material issue,” Hipkins said.

Michael Wood in the House after being stood down as Transport Minister by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hipkins hinted that there was a way back into the fold for Wood.

“I don’t think the transgression is one that is so significant that he should lose his job altogether, but clearly he does need to take the time to get it right,” he said.

Wood said he felt Hipkins’ decision was “the appropriate one”.

“I accept it with good grace, I made a mistake here, I accept that, that’s on me and the appropriate thing that I do now is to fix that.”

He said in the coming days he would be completing the sale of his airport shares, a process he had previously initiated but the shares had not been sold.

“So I started the process of selling the shares last year, basically came across a hitch, which is that I needed information back from the share register that didn’t arrive, I think because they had an old email address and, in the reality of the fairly busy life that I have, I didn’t get back to it.

“Now, that’s not an excuse, that’s the honest answer.”

Wood said he didn’t offer to stand down from the transport portfolio, saying he and Hipkins had had a “constructive discussion” during which the PM set out “clear expectations” about what Wood must do.

Wood said he was “enormously disappointed” to have to let go of the portfolio.

He was hopeful he would return as the Transport Minister after the shares were sold.

Wood wouldn’t answer whether Hipkins had assured him he could return as transport minister, saying he wouldn’t speak on the PM’s behalf.

“I personally take matters of transparency and ethics, I feel them really deeply, they’re enormously important to give people confidence in the political process, so I feel annoyed with myself for having gotten these two things wrong, and I accept that I should put them right before I come back into the role as well.”

National leader Christopher Luxon said Wood’s position was becoming “pretty untenable”.

Luxon said Wood should have been suspended when Hipkins found out about the shares on Friday.

“I think he should have suspended him immediately at that point in time,” Luxon said.

“I think he should have spent the past three days finding out exactly what the situation is and coming with some very clear answers,” he said.

Wood said he had not offered his resignation, but admitted he had made an error.

‘Too many young people are vaping’

Verrall, the Health Minister, has announced that all vaping devices sold in New Zealand from August this year will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries.

The move was intended to limit the sale of “cheap disposable vapes” that were popular with young people, Verrall said.

Also from August, “child safety mechanisms” will be required for vapes and enticing flavour names such as “cotton candy and “strawberry jelly donut” would be prohibited.

New vape retailers will also no longer be able to operate within 300 metres of schools and marae.

From August, a lead-in period of three months for disposable vapes and six months for reusable vapes would be provided for the industry to make sure products were compliant with the law.

“Too many young people are vaping, which is why we’re making a number of moves to stop that happening,” Verrall said.

“We recognise we need to strike a balance between preventing young people from starting to vape, at the same time as having vapes available as a cessation tool for those who genuinely want to give up smoking.

“These new regulations build on protections the Labour Government introduced in 2020, including banning sales to under-18s and prohibiting vape advertising and sponsorship.