New Zealand had refrained from stating a position on New Caledonia’s independence with Peters instead urging all sides to discuss more pressing matters openly.

Peters said he was advocating for the forum to enable both the French and pro-independence groups in New Caledonia to forge a path towards a resolution with “self-determination” and “economic success” as fundamental factors.

“Without that economic success, it could become a cot case and that’s our concern and [Mapou] shared it.”

The unrest has wreaked havoc on the local economy, causing a reported 20,000 job losses.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters (right) meets with New Caledonia President Louis Mapou at the Pacific Islands Forum in Tonga.

Peters said he was also seeking a meeting with the French to ensure discussions were had with what New Zealand considered an important development partner in the Pacific.

Despite France’s ambassador to the Pacific, Véronique Roger-Lacan, being available in Tonga, Peters indicated he was looking to speak with those higher in the French Government.

“The answer is most definitely to go to the boss in this case, and higher, and hopefully have a sensible, long-term dialogue.”

It was confirmed New Zealand would be engaging with Roger-Lacan through officials.

Peters yesterday accused Roger-Lacan of making unhelpful comments suggesting forum members hadn’t been aligned over whether to send a mission to New Caledonia, which Peters claimed they had been.

Asked if he would need France’s approval to travel to New Caledonia, Peters didn’t believe it would be necessary. Peters had planned to visit New Caledonia before the trip was scrapped in light of the unrest.

“These are things we’ll work our way through but I do not imagine for a moment that the French will not be happy for me to go.”

New Caledonia President Louis Mapou speaks with officials while at the Pacific Islands Forum. Photo / Adam Pearse

Peters, who was set to return to New Zealand tonight, today conducted bilateral meetings with the European Union, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Tonga and Singapore.

Luxon would arrive in Tonga tonight ahead of the leaders’ retreat on Vava’u on Thursday, returning to the main island of Tongatapu on Friday.

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake that rocked the Tongan islands yesterday caused issues on Vava’u, with the Vava’u Volunteer Maritime Response Association saying in a social media post all communications were down following the quake.

The same social media post had been updated to say internet providers had engaged back-up systems and communications had been restored.

