Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Boot camps’ use of force: Christopher Luxon just dug himself an embarrassing hole - Derek Cheng

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon talks to Mike Hosking on Mike Hosking Breakfast in the NewstalkZB studio. Photo / Jason Dorday

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon talks to Mike Hosking on Mike Hosking Breakfast in the NewstalkZB studio. Photo / Jason Dorday

THREE KEY FACTS

Derek Cheng is a senior journalist who started at the Herald in 2004. He has worked several stints in the Press Gallery team and is a former deputy political editor.

OPINION

The Mike Hosking Breakfast Show on Newstalk ZB is probably one of the least

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics