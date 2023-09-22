From right: NZ First leader Winston Peters, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson and Act leader David Seymour during the Newshub Powerbrokers debate. Photo / Newshub Nation, Warner Bros. Discovery. 21/9/23

The first televised minor party leaders debate provided two contrasting options for how a post-election coalition could look.

Newshub Nation’s Powerbrokers debate was a face-off between Act’s David Seymour, the Green Party’s Marama Davidson, Te Pati Maori’s Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, and NZ First’s Winston Peters.

During the debate, Seymour and Peters were pushed to say if they would be able to work together post-election. While both leaders said it was up to the voters to decide who made it to Parliament, and then on those elected parties to work together, Seymour said Peters had had enough chances to show he can be trusted, while Peters joked about how Seymour would “learn” to work together.

In contrast, Davidson and Ngarewa-Packer were in agreement for much of the night, even high-fiving each other at certain points and gleefully saying they’d be able to work together.

NZ Herald senior writer Simon Wilson was at the debate, and participated in Newshub’s post-match analysis. He told On the Campaign host Georgina Campbell that while some wanted to see more tension between Davidson and Ngarewa-Packer, it was good to see them get along.

“I think it was wonderfully constructive and good for politics that there were two minor parties who, if they get the chance, will have to work together showing that that’s a viable thing, and it was very much in contrast to Seymour and Peters, who don’t want to admit that at all, at this stage at least.”

He said Davidson was a clear winner. “Last night, she was very sharp very engaging, and very clear about policy and fundamentals.” Ngarewa-Packer was similar but “slightly less captivating”, while Peters warmed as that “twinkle in his eye” returned, while Seymour, who talked the most but focused solely on policy over the “entertainment” side of the debate, was “trudging along behind them”.

Meanwhile, Labour has had to deal with an unwanted election distraction, after Newshub reported that Northcote MP Shannah Halbert has been accused of bullying behaviour by former staffers.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has asked those staffers to come forward and use the appropriate systems to report the behaviour, but has distanced himself from comments made by former Labour MPs questioning the timing of the attacks.

