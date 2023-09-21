David Seymour and Winston Peters. Photo / Getty Images





Leaders of the smaller “powerbroker” parties will face off tonight in a debate expected to bring fireworks.

In the Newshub Nation Powerbrokers’ Debate, Act Party’s David Seymour, Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and NZ First Leader Winston Peters will face off in an Auckland pub broadcast live across the nation.

Minor parties look to play a much larger role this election than previously.

No polls have Labour or National able to govern alone, with the latest polls showing a National and Act combination the most likely, but with potential for NZ First in the wings.

If Labour were to turn around their fortunes they would most likely need the support of the Greens and Te Pāti Māori. Last night’s 1News Verian poll has Act and the Greens on 15 seats each, NZ First on six seats and Te Pāti Māori on four.

The debate, which starts at 7.30pm, comes as as NZ First looks increasingly likely to make a comeback.

The 1News Verian poll had the party, knocked out of Parliament in 2020, at 5 per cent - right on the threshold.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson out on the election campaign at Hay Park Primary School in Mt Roskill this week. Photo / Ben Dickens

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has left the door open to working with NZ First and leader Winston Peters if necessary, repeatedly refusing to rule out the option.

Luxon said it was his preference for a National and Act coalition, and any other decisions would have to wait until after the election.

NZ First leader Winston Peters. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Act Party leader David Seymour today said he preferred not to work with Peters, but he would find a way to make it work.

Act today unveiled its alternative budget, aspects of which are likely to appear in tonight’s debate.

Seymour said the tax cuts promised in the budget were “dramatically” smaller than what it had promised in the past, but that these tax cuts needed to be scaled back to respond to the current fiscal conditions. These would be funded by cuts of $2.9b this year and next and rising to $4.4b in 2025 and $5.7b in 2026.

Te Pāti Maori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa Packer waxes up before a surf. Photo / Mike Scott

The party would also privatise Landcorp land - about 300,000 hectares - and raise the NZ Superannuation age to 67 over the next eight years.

Seymour said he would be speaking to potential voters during the debate, and Peters was “probably” not a potential voter.

Then again, Peters “might” vote Act, Seymour joked.

Peters joints Kate Sheppard and Nelson Mandela on a growing list of potential Act voters.

Other topics likely to appear include the various approaches to addressing the cost of living crisis including a wealth tax, which the Greens and Te Pāti Māori are proposing.

Act leader David Seymour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Co-governance and Te Tiriti o Waitangi are also likely to feature, with Peters and Seymour particularly outspoken on the topics.

Both politicians want an end to co-governing arrangements between Māori and the Crown, and Act is proposing a public referendum on Te Tiriti, the country’s founding document, and how it should be interpreted.