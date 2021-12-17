Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Officials warn New Zealand will fail clean car pledge if bold new policies not agreed to

4 minutes to read
James Shaw signed up to two emissions reduction pledges. Photo / George Herd

James Shaw signed up to two emissions reduction pledges. Photo / George Herd

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

New Zealand signed up to declarations to eventually end the sale of fossil fuel-powered cars, trucks and vans at COP 26 in Glasgow, despite current policies suggesting the country will fall well short of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.