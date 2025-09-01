Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

NZ First leader Winston Peters denies loosening foreign buyer ban, expects party supporters will back them

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Wealthy foreign investors with an investor residence visa can now purchase homes under a new policy.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters denies the Government’s announcement to allow foreign investors to purchase homes in NZ reflects a loosening of the foreign buyers ban introduced when he was last in power.

Peters, who has long rallied against foreign ownership of property in NZ, said a foreign

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save