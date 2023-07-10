Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

NZ, European Union see ‘eye-to-eye’ on China perspective - EU ambassador

Thomas Coughlan
By
4 mins to read
European Union Ambassador to New Zealand Nina Obermaier. Photo / Dean Purcell

European Union Ambassador to New Zealand Nina Obermaier. Photo / Dean Purcell

New Zealand and the European Union see “eye-to-eye” when it comes to “perspective on China”, the European Union’s (EU) ambassador to New Zealand, Nina Obermaier, said.

She was speaking to the Herald as Prime Minister

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics