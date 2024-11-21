No extra funding for new smoking action plan as daily smokers increase

Ahead of the data release, Costello had been keenly waiting to see if the long-term trend of smoking numbers decreasing was reflected in this year’s survey.

Casey Costello, also a NZ First MP, has faced plenty of criticism for her smoking reform work. Photo / Mike Scott

Speaking to the Herald this week, Costello accepted it was disappointing to see a slight increase.

“When you [see] the headline figure, you go, ‘Damn it’, because I knew there was going to be a lot of noise in the space.

“But then when you broke it down, there were some really good news stories in there.”

She said she was encouraged by the continued decrease in Māori smokers, as well as the low levels among teenagers at 0.6%.

“We know we’ve got a handle on the young smoker environment, which has been that real concern.”

Costello also maintained she hadn’t had enough time to make a real impact on smoking levels, claiming the recent health reforms complicated access to available funding.

Citing conversations with quit-smoking providers, Costello said referrals from hospitals and GPs had become less frequent. She also claimed a lot of “energy and time” had been consumed in responding to the sustained attacks from the Opposition and public health experts about the repeal of the previous Labour Government’s smoke-free generation legislation.

Costello would be announcing the Government’s next smoking action plan next week.

While she wouldn’t reveal any details from the plan, Costello said it would be centred on “refocusing” health service providers to boost referrals of smokers to quit-smoking providers.

Despite next year’s target requiring about 80,000 people to quit in 13 months, Costello confirmed no new funding would be devoted to the new plan.

Costello argued a similar-sized reduction had been achieved in 2022/23 with the same pot of funding, proving the same could be done in the coming year.

She added the new plan would incorporate a refreshed marketing campaign and have a strong focus on enforcement targeting the point of sale. Costello said she was committed to achieving Smokefree 2025.

The Government’s smoking reduction policies were based on those developed by New Zealand First.

Party leader Winston Peters today said he also believed the 5% target would be reached.

