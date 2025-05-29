Advertisement
No conviction for Australian diplomat’s partner who spat in woman’s face in front of passing police

Melissa Nightingale
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
The man appeared in the Wellington District Court where he was discharged without conviction.
  • The partner of an Australian diplomat has escaped conviction for a charge of assault on a night out in Wellington.
  • Police had to request the Australian Government waive diplomatic immunity for the man before they could charge him.
  • The man threw punches at a group of teenagers and spat in a woman’s face, the summary of facts said.

The partner of an Australian diplomat who tried to get immunity for an assault in Wellington has avoided a conviction for spitting in a woman’s face as police were driving past.

The man was able to escape a criminal record for the drunken incident and was granted permanent name suppression

