The Government will halve its KiwiSaver contributions, affecting those earning over $180,000 annually.
KiwiSaver default contribution rates will increase to 3.5% next year and 4% from April 2028.
Finance Minister Nicola Willis has confirmed raising the superannuation age was still on National’s radar after they campaigned on it in the last election.
She also fielded more questions on whether Kiwis would really be better off after halving Government KiwiSaver contributions, saying people, particularly small businesses that are pushing back on the decision, need to think about the long-term savings.
She told Herald NOW‘s Ryan Bridge that it was clear the burden of superannuation is growing extensively.
She said it was on her “radar” as the election edges closer.
