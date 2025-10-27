Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

New report says politicians could shift drug budget to a health focus without voter blowback

Derek Cheng
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Dr Rose Crossin is with us to take us through New Zealanders’ changing attitudes towards drug policy.

A new report shows that just 1.4% of the annual drug budget is for harm reduction, rising to just over 30% when combined with treatment and prevention.

The rest, almost 70%, is spent on law enforcement, despite a survey in the report showing the public want to flip this 30:70

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save