Labour would have 42 seats on this poll, with the Greens getting 13 and Te Pāti Māori holding six.
National would receive 42 seats as well, while New Zealand First would have 10 and Act would have eight.
While current Prime Minister Christopher Luxon would lose the top job if the left took office, today’s poll shows a slight bump for him in the preferred-Prime Minister stakes.
He sits on 21.7%, up 1.5 since last month, while Labour’s Chris Hipkins has dropped 2.5 points to 17.7%. NZ First leader Winston Peters is up 2.7 points to 10.9%, the Greens’ Chlöe Swarbrick is up 0.8 to 8.8%, and David Seymour is down 2.5 points to 3.7%.
The cost of living remains the dominant issue for New Zealanders, followed by the economy more generally, health, employment and taxes.
The poll was conducted by Curia Market Research for the Taxpayers’ Union. It is a random poll of 1,000 adult New Zealanders and is weighted to the overall adult population.
It was conducted by phone (landlines and mobile) and online between Sunday 31 August and Tuesday 02 September 2025, has a maximum margin of error of +/- 3.1% and 8.2% were undecided on the party vote question.
Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in the NZ Herald press gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub press gallery office. He was a finalist this year for Political Journalist of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards.