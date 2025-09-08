Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New poll: Left-wing parties could form Government, but close race predicted

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A new poll shows a close race for power. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A new poll shows a close race for power. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The centre-left parties could form Government on a new poll released today which shows gains for all of the current parliamentary parties bar Act.

The Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll, conducted between August 31 and September 2, has Labour holdings its position as the largest party, gaining 0.2 since last month’s poll

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save