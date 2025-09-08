A new poll shows a close race for power. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The centre-left parties could form Government on a new poll released today which shows gains for all of the current parliamentary parties bar Act.

The Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll, conducted between August 31 and September 2, has Labour holdings its position as the largest party, gaining 0.2 since last month’s poll and reaching 33.8%.

That compares to National, which is up 1.3, but sits just behind Labour on 33.1%. National’s current coalition partners New Zealand First is up 0.3 to 8.1%, while Act has suffered a fall of 1.9 down to 6.7%.

Labour’s friends have both seen slight increases. The Greens have gained 0.9 to get to 10.7%, while Te Pāti Māori has increased 1.1 to 4.3%.

When looking at how this translates into seats in the House, the centre-left parties have 61 seats, while the right have 60 seats.