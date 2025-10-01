Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand / Politics

New Pharmac CEO Natalie McMurtry on empathy, political pressure and rebuilding the drug-buying agency’s reputation

Adam Pearse
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Pharmac chief executive Natalie McMurtry is three weeks into living in New Zealand for her new role. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Pharmac chief executive Natalie McMurtry is three weeks into living in New Zealand for her new role. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Pharmac’s chief executive, Natalie McMurtry, hopes to prove the drug-buying agency “has the backs of patients and families”, something she believes it is yet to achieve amid an ongoing cultural reset.

McMurtry, from Canada, is just three weeks into her five-year contract leading Pharmac and is tasked with continuing efforts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save