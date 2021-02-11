New Ikaroa Rahwiti-based Green list MP Elizabeth Kerekere to submit member's bill

Green list MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere already has plans to help those with diverse sex characteristics fight discrimination, as made clear in her maiden speech in Parliament.

On Wednesday, the first-time Gisborne-based MP spoke of how she always felt she'd end up standing in the debating chamber, with her father often introducing her as "the first Māori Prime Minister" during her childhood.

However, it wasn't until last year that she put her hand up as a candidate in the 2020 election.

"It was only five years ago and after I received my moko kauae that I finally felt like I could accept the title of 'politician' and all of the colonial baggage that comes with it."

Green Party list MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere will introduce a member's bill to help fight discrimination and prejudice against takatāpui and rainbow communities. Photo / File

She said she had done the work over the last 40 years to earn a seat at the table and was "uniquely qualified" to be there.

While it was Labour's Meka Whaitiri who was returned as MP for Ikaroa Rahwiti, Kerekere made it into Parliament as the Ikaroa Green Party list MP - "the green foam on that red wave".

She already has plans to submit a new member's bill next week, which would make it easier for takatāpui and the Rainbow whānau to take cases to the Human Rights Commission.

"And that the mana of explicit human rights protections will help redress the historical trauma that has occurred."

She said diverse genders and sexualities were accepted in te ao Māori, but had been suppressed by colonisation - making it a Treaty issue.

Kerekere also spoke of her intent to work closely with Māori and Pasifika communities.

"I hope that we will collectively create some actual systemic change.

"Why do we get up in the morning, if not to change the world? I have done that in every other part of my life and I intend to do it here."