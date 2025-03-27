Advertisement
New funding lines coming for housing developers, Chris Bishop says

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Minister of Housing Chris Bishop. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

  • Housing Minister Chris Bishop announced the Greenfield Model, providing low-cost financing for housing developments.
  • The scheme involves NIFFco lending to a Special Purpose Vehicle, with costs repaid by homeowners via a levy.
  • Bishop also announced scrapping LUC-3 land protections, consulting on special agriculture zones to balance housing and food supply.

Housing Minister Chris Bishop has announced a new funding line for housing developments that will ultimately be repaid by homeowners through an annual levy.

Bishop says the development phase of a project is the riskiest and private financiers reflect this by charging higher interest rates.

