“NIFFCo’s loan will provide lower cost financing to developers over the development period by charging approximately what private financiers would charge for completed developments,” Bishop said.

“This support will bridge the financing gap and help ensure that new homes continue to be built in areas where they are needed most.”

Bishop said funding for the Greenfield Model would come from unallocated funding within NIFFco. Capital could be recycled into new projects after the five- to seven-year development period.

On Wednesday, Bishop also announced that the Government would scrap the “LUC-3″ land protections. The National Policy Statement on Highly Productive Land (NPS-HPL) protects productive soil areas from development to ensure the country has a secure food supply, he said.

Fifteen per cent of country’s landmass falls under the NPS-HPL. There are three classifications with two-thirds being classified as LUC-3, the lowest quality, Bishop says.

“To ensure we have got the balance between protecting our food supply and enabling more houses to be built, alongside this change we are going to consult on whether we should establish ‘special agriculture zones’.

“These would essentially protect LUC 1, 2 and 3 land when it is grouped together in a natural configuration in key horticultural horticulture hubs like Horowhenua or Pukekohe.”

